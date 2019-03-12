My mother’s memory slowly slipped away over the past decade. Bit by bit, darkness blotted out the names, faces and celebrations that had filled her extraordinary life. By the time she died a week ago, the scraps of Mom’s memories had narrowed to an old address in Rome, Ga., the phone number of her 89-year-old sister and the faces of her three children.

Watching dementia slowly chew away at a loved one’s mind is a particularly painful way to lose them. For those who loved my mother, the journey was so difficult because Mary Jo Scarborough was such a fierce, focused presence for 86 years, whether she was directing the “Hallelujah Chorus” during Christmas Eve services, talking Republican politics over the dinner table or cheering on her children during sporting events.

Despite her intensity, my first memory of Mom is her comforting appearance at my side as a midnight thunderstorm roared above our neighborhood in suburban Atlanta. She sweetly sang “Where Is Love?” from the musical “Oliver!” and then told me how reciting the 23rd Psalm aloud would bring me peace. It didn’t at age 4, but the presence of my mother always did.

The youngest of three children, I had Mom to myself after my older siblings left for school in the morning. My earliest memories revolve around her teaching me to throw a football, hit a baseball and play a guitar. She had me take piano classes she taught to older students, compete in Bible drills with older competitors and play football lined up against boys three years older than me.

But regardless of the challenge, Mom always supplied the blessed assurance that I could outrun, outthink and outhustle anyone I came up against. Somehow, she convinced me that her belief in my abilities was unique, and it wasn’t until her funeral that I learned that Mom’s remarkable confidence was directed in the same way at her older children. My brother and sister both confirmed during the memorial service that Mom told them they could succeed in anything they tried, and that this assurance continued even in the moments they came up short.

But that was not quite my experience.

One of my favorite memories of Mary Jo Scarborough would make most child psychiatrists twitch nervously. It happened in the middle of a baseball season when I was leading the league with a .450 batting average. On this particular day, however, I ingloriously struck out with the bases loaded to lose the game for my team. After slamming a helmet to the ground and huffing back to my parents’ car, I announced that I was going to quit baseball for good. My mother’s response? “Well, if you can’t do any better than that, I wish you would. At this point, you’re just embarrassing your family.”

When I told that story years later to a horrified friend who also happened to be a child psychiatrist, he shouted incredulously, “Dear God!” and asked how it made me feel.

“It made me feel like I needed to strike out less,” I replied with a laugh.

Mom didn’t hand out participation trophies. She believed that to whom much was given, much was expected. Whining was never allowed, and “good enough” was never good enough. Even after my first reelection as a young congressman, my parents were flabbergasted to find that I had won with only 73 percent of the vote.

“Who the hell were the other 27 percent?” they kept asking over coming months.

That drive for success was passed along to me, and without the emotional baggage one might expect, I think, because I could also fill a hundred of these columns with stories of how intensely my mother loved her husband and her children. We always knew we were her top priority.

Mom and I were emotionally inseparable for 55 years, and as she lay dying, I knew that her life should end the same way my memories of her began. I whispered blessed assurances into her ear as she struggled, during her last week on Earth, for her final breaths. I knew that she could hear the quiet words I spoke, just as I knew what she would whisper back if she could respond: “Joey, be more careful with your words. If you keep talking down Republicans, you just might elect a Democrat.”

