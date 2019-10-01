Nearly a hundred people attended her funeral. Only a dozen came to the unveiling — a handful of family and friends to remember someone whose departure left a big, gaping hole in our lives. We did not even have a rabbi in attendance; in lieu of a man of God, the service was led by an unbeliever: my mom’s only child. Afterwards, we adjourned for dim sum, my mom’s favorite Sunday brunch. But the day’s informality did not mar the beauty of the occasion; it may have even enhanced it. There was nothing showy — and everything genuine — about our grief.

My mom’s memorial tablet reads: “Prof. Olga E. Kagan. Inspiring Educator. Loving Mother, Wife, Sister and Grandmother. Dec. 25, 1946—April 6, 2018.” I had written the words myself in consultation with family members, and I worried that it was too verbose. As a professional writer, I always want every sentence to be as tight as possible. But looking at the tablet, freshly embedded in the earth, made me realize that there is more truth than I had initially grasped in the words “Inspiring Educator.”

I had meant that epitaph to refer to her long career teaching the Russian language and Russian culture at UCLA. At her funeral, student after student spoke of the impact she had on their lives. But I now realize that she was an “inspiring educator” not only in life but also in death.

I first learned that mom was sick in August 2017 as I was biking along the West Side of Manhattan. Mom called from Los Angeles to tell me that she was canceling a trip to Brazil because her doctor wanted her to take a few more tests. She made it all sound like a big nuisance — much ado about nothing.

She kept up the pretense for weeks even as the doctors concluded that she had leukemia and put her on a crash course of chemotherapy. Because they told her that the chemotherapy would likely succeed, she played down its significance. Things took a turn for the worse when the first course of chemotherapy failed. That was when I began to gather that something was terribly wrong. But mom still urged me to go on with my normal routine and not rush out to Los Angeles. A call from my aunt shook me out of my complacency and sent me flying across the country on the first of many trips I would undertake in the months ahead.

Mom’s death sentence came in December 2017 after the failure of three rounds of chemotherapy. Until then, I had sat by her hospital bed, and she and I had happily plotted the course of events to come: The cancer would go into remission, and then she would be cured with a stem-cell transplant. I went to be tested as a stem-cell donor, and I even bought a new condominium for my mom and my stepfather so that she could recover close to the UCLA Medical Center.

Those hopes were dashed when her oncologist delivered the devastating news: The cancer was not in remission and therefore a stem-cell transplant would not be possible. My mom had at most a few months to live. In the movie “The Farewell,” a Taiwanese family shields their grandmother from the diagnosis of a fatal illness; they gather to see her off under the pretense of a family wedding. My mom did not want any deceit. As a scholar, she had dedicated her life to the pursuit of truth, and she would go out the way she had lived.

So mom was sitting beside me in the small, antiseptic room as the death sentence was handed down. She was as calm as the white-coated doctor who broke the news. She did not break down. She did not cry. I wondered if she had heard what the doctor said. She had. She just wouldn’t let it break her spirit.

Mom stayed strong throughout the months ahead as the disease ravaged her body. She never stopped talking about her desire to return to the classroom. Near the end, she made a grudging concession to reality and said perhaps she would retire rather than teach. But even days before her death she continued to talk business with her UCLA colleagues — and to direct workers who were fixing up her new condo.

I hope that someday I will be able to “walk through the valley of the shadow of death” — to quote from one of the psalms I read on Sunday — with the same fortitude, grace, stoicism and courage that my mom showed till her dying breath.

