Yet in central Indiana’s Hancock County, saving a life could also involve criminal repercussions: A new policy makes the reversing of a drug overdose with naloxone sufficient reason for a police investigation that could lead to felony drug-possession charges.

Tainting naloxone with criminality will almost certainly discourage people from carrying naloxone or seeking help in overdose cases, leading to an increase in deaths. Surely that would be the opposite of the effect intended by the policy developed by the county prosecutor, working with local law enforcement. It would be a tragedy if other areas across the country followed Hancock County’s lead.

The punitive approach recalls a time when minors, fearing prosecution, would not seek medical help in alcohol-related emergencies. Then a 2006 study at Cornell University, published in the International Journal of Drug Policy, found that when the threat of prosecution was removed through immunity laws, minors became more likely to seek help in the event of medical emergencies. Today, 43 states and the District have adopted lifeline laws that hold individuals harmless from alcohol-related criminal charges if they call for help in a medical emergency.

In 2015, Indiana expanded its lifeline law to include opioid overdoses. The state has been among the hardest hit by the epidemic, with 1,600 residents dying annually from overdoses and more than 1,000 of those deaths tied to opioids. Things would have been far worse absent the broad availability of naloxone.

From a high of almost 1,200 in 2017, opioid overdose deaths have shown a small but gradual decline in the past two years. This decline was the first change in the epidemic’s trajectory since it began about two decades ago. The drop was attributable largely to policies adopted at the local and state level, including over-the-counter access to naloxone through a statewide “standing” prescription written by the health commissioner, mobile treatment units, provisions for safe housing, increased treatment beds and an emergency phone number (211) connecting those needing help to resources.

No doubt the new policy in Hancock County reflects a sincere intention to help those suffering from substance-use disorder. But making it more likely that they will end up in prison is not the answer. Nationally, nearly 65 percent of inmates meet the diagnostic criteria of substance-use disorder, a disease like any other. Yet in most cases jails are not places where treatment can be obtained. Times have changed: Today, we can get patients into the recovery system without criminalizing conduct or starting them out in overcrowded jails.

Marion County, which includes Indianapolis, started a program in 2016 called Project POINT (Planned Outreach, Intervention, Naloxone and Treatment). Through grants, the project offers to any patient who presents to the county hospital after an opioid overdose a home naloxone kit to treat recurrent overdose. In its first year, 89 percent of the project’s patients were interested in a referral to treatment, and at six months, 50 percent of patients had completed three or more follow-up appointments.

As the science of treatment progresses, hospital emergency departments have begun initiating medical treatment for substance-use disorder by starting buprenorphine therapy. That, too, has increased patients’ engagement in treatment — and decreased illicit opioid use. It’s another way to get patients started in the recovery process without criminalization.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who served as Indiana state health commissioner from 2014 to 2017, released an advisory on naloxone in 2018. He called on “more individuals, including family, friends and those who are personally at risk for an opioid overdose,” to “keep the drug on hand.” And no wonder: It is hard to overstate the value of naloxone, which can be administered as a nasal mist or by injection, in decreasing opioid deaths. A quick glance at Indiana’s Naloxone Administration Heatmap shows how emergency medical services are using the drug to save lives across the state.

Indiana has made big strides against the opioid overdose epidemic. In 2018, the rate of drug-related deaths fell 12.9 percent, a reduction more than three times greater than the national average. Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) and his health-care and public health agencies have taken the innovative, evidence-based steps necessary to continue the improvement.

No one suffering an overdose, and no loved one or bystander, should fear calling for medical help because the person whose life could be saved by naloxone might end up jailed because of it. Increasingly, there are positive steps Hancock County law enforcement can take to link patients to recovery without the use of the jail, as demonstrated by other communities in Indiana.