Regarding the Aug. 7 Metro article “Floreen submits signatures in Md. race”:

What is Nancy Floreen thinking? Montgomery County residents voted in a primary election packed with qualified candidates who ran hard for the seat. They picked a winner: Marc Elrich . Mr. Elrich’s closest competitor has rightly endorsed him. By entering the race as an independent, Ms. Floreen will draw votes from Mr. Elrich and make it more possible that a radical Republican will win the seat to the detriment of Montgomery County residents and the Democratic Party.

Ms. Floreen had her chance to run, and she chose not to. She should respect the voters’ wishes and stop her selfish, destructive campaign.

Lynn Rhinehart, Silver Spring