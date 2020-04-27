E.J. Dionne Jr.’s April 23 op-ed, “From now on, Pelosi is playing hardball,” explained how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) intends to mop the floor with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) amoral plan to bankrupt the country’s blue states.
But the words “from now on” suggested that Ms. Pelosi has been playing Little League for more than 30 years in Congress and just now decided to up her game. Really? Let’s remember her batting average and home runs that gave then-President Barack Obama his greatest legislative achievements: the Affordable Care Act, a cap-and-trade agreement, Wall Street reform and a massive stimulus package.