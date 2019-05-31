The May 26 editorial “India’s dangerous landslide” noted that some people called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election victory a “miracle.” Joseph Campbell said, “Religion turns poetry into prose. . . . There is a whole body of miracles that float, like particles in the air, and a man of a certain type of achievement comes along, and all these things cluster around him.” Mr. Modi is turning politics into poetry. Mr. Modi’s May 25 speech to his Bharatiya Janata Party colleagues who reelected him prime minister saw a politician evolving into a statesman.

His winning margin in 2019 was bigger than 2014. It is estimated 21.6 million Muslims voted for BJP. All voters saw that Mr. Modi dared to do the right things for India even when some of the things were impossibly complicated. His critics did not value that.

Devendra Peer, Philadelphia