This artist’s illustration made available by NASA shows what the Space Launch System would look like during liftoff. (Marshall Space Flight Center/NASA via AP)

The June 19 news article about hidden overruns in NASA’s rerun at the moon, “Watchdog: Moon rocket’s cost rises,” caused me to reflect back on NASA’s fiscal record for its first human flights to the moon.

Testifying before Congress shortly after President John F. Kennedy’s announcement of the Apollo goal, NASA Administrator James E. Webb effectively tripled the initial cost estimates. He put the range at $20 billion to $24 billion. Kennedy had mentioned “an estimated $7 [billion] to $9 billion additional” in his address to Congress.

Unlike the problems documented by the Government Accountability Office in the current program, NASA’s financial office carefully kept track of all costs attributable to the huge 1960s effort. The final audited cost? $25.4 billion.

Not bad estimating for an eight-year effort with numerous setbacks and overruns.

Bob Allnutt, Bethesda

The writer was an assistant administrator of NASA during the Apollo program.

