An illustration of the InSight lander drilling into the surface of Mars. (NASA via AP)

Regarding the Nov. 27 Politics & the Nation article “ ‘Elation’ at NASA as InSight Mars explorer lands safely on the Red Planet”:

It would not surprise me if during the development of the InSight lander there had not been some conflict, some differences of opinion and some compromise as a result of scientific differences.

But, by collaboration, perseverance and dedication to a common goal, such as landing a delicate, extraordinarily complex instrument on the surface of a planet many millions of miles away, the NASA team is an example that our government, and all of us, should and could follow. That makes earthbound issues such as immigration reform and climate change action seem within our grasp.

Elizabeth Kingery, Kensington