The measure has been met with howls of indignation from critics who suggest that coaxing corporations to diversify their boardrooms heralds a mortal threat to capitalism. What nonsense.

Many Western European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Norway, expect or require far more gender diversity in corporate governance than Nasdaq envisions. Major investment banks and institutional investors not known for their hostility to capitalism — Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and State Street Global Advisors among them — are already pushing companies to break the mold of monochromatic male networks that dominate company boards.

AD

AD

It’s about time. Three quarters of Nasdaq’s members do not meet the inclusion criteria it has proposed. Other exchanges aren’t much more diverse: About 70 percent of the S&P 500 firms do not have a single Black director on their boards. And Nasdaq proposes no harsher sanction for noncompliant firms than that they explain their failure to diversify — a form of naming and shaming.

The standard rejoinder is that publicly listed corporations are obligated to their shareholders to use qualifications and expertise, not other criteria, when selecting directors. That assumes that fresh perspectives and insights into non-White, non-male and nontraditional gender identity communities (not to mention markets) are irrelevant to corporate performance, or that qualified women and minorities don’t exist. The same so-called pipeline problem was used to exclude women and minorities from entry-level, journeyman and executive jobs alike in most U.S. workplaces — including newsrooms — for decades. The stated policy of hiring only “the best qualified,” as defined by White male managers, inevitably produced job forces dominated by White males.

Proof that firms, when motivated, can quickly diversify their boards came following the death of George Floyd last spring, when many companies publicly pledged to promote racial equity. In the past five months, more than 30 firms on the S&P 500 added a Black director to boards that had none. Perhaps some were also prodded by studies suggesting that diversifying boards yields better corporate financial performance and, as Goldman Sachs chief executive David Solomon put it, “reduces . . . groupthink.”

AD

AD

Nasdaq, which has submitted its proposal to the Securities and Exchange Commission, is following the example of California, which requires firms based there to have at least one female director and, by 2023, one minority. That’s a step forward but no guarantee of immediate change. In Norway, which since 2008 has mandated that women compose 40 percent of corporate boards, a 2014 study found no improvement in firms’ gender wage gaps or women promoted to senior executive ranks.

Progress in diversifying boardrooms, along with workplaces generally, has been evolutionary. The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which banned employment discrimination, was attacked at the time as radical overreach. Today, it’s bedrock employment law — a common-sense baseline. The Nasdaq measure, once approved, should be similarly regarded.

Read more:

AD