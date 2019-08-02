Regarding the Aug. 1 Metro article “Jamestown protest acts as political catalyst”:

President Trump gave the keynote speech at Wednesday’s 400th anniversary of the first meeting of Virginia’s House of Burgesses, celebrating the advent of European democracy in America. Upset that the origins of slavery in the United States were not also recognized, Democrats boycotted the commemoration, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus staged alternative events, and a backbench state delegate upstaged the president with a personal protest. Among this continuing clamor over a historical wrong, the voices of the one truly aggrieved party, Native Americans, were not heard.

William S. Hoffman, Springfield

