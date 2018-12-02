Michael Adelman’s Nov. 26 letter to the editor, “Playing Chicken Little on natural gas pipelines” pretty much said, “Coal is bad, and wind and solar are coming, but in the meantime we have wonderful natural gas — it’s safe, clean and plentiful!” Anyone who read the recently released Fourth National Climate Assessment is deeply concerned that the world is not adequately addressing climate change that is a result of greenhouse-gas emissions. A primer is in the Nov. 27 editorial “The temperature is rising.” It is a bit disingenuous to talk about Chicken Little behavior when nearly all of the world’s scientists say we are running out of time.

Natural gas pipelines and electrical generating plants fueled by natural gas have a life span of 30 to 50 years. Does anyone really believe that the pipeline and electricity companies are not going to want to extract every last penny from their investment once these pipelines and generating plants are built? They will continue their denial (or grudging and minimal acceptance) of climate change and try to kick the can down the road as they work to delay the switch to renewable energy by touting “safe, clean and plentiful” natural gas. Don’t be fooled.

Timothy Barr, Manassas