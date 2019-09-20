Federal Reserve board member Jerome Powell listens as President Trump announces him as his nominee for the next chair of the Federal Reserve in the Rose Garden at the White House on Nov. 2, 2017. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Regarding Robert J. Samuelson’s Sept. 16 op-ed, “Will we love or hate ‘negative’ interest rates?”:

The Federal Reserve’s timidity on standing up against this president’s political pressure on interest rates is alarming. As a retiree, I can assure the Federal Reserve chairman that I won’t be the only retiree who would rather keep my cash in a safe-deposit box or under the pillow if a bank dared ask me to pay it to keep my money. I wonder how stimulating that would be for the U.S. economy.

Artificially goosing the economy with low, no or negative interest rates is a sure recipe for economic disaster. Is keeping the job as the chair of the Federal Reserve important enough to inflict that calamity on the citizens of this country? Is that the only job a smart economist can hope to have in this country? I hope the answer is in the negative.

Rightly or wrongly, Americans tend to trust the GOP when it comes to their wallets. But the GOP’s total surrender to the current occupant of the White House has removed the fig leaf of proclaimed fiscal conservatism from the party.

Raj Gupta, Rockville

