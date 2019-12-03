In the Nov. 29 Metro article “Cuccinelli walked into bar. O’Malley lit into him,” which detailed a recent confrontation between former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley (D) and Trump administration official Ken Cuccinelli (R) in a local bar, Mr. O’Malley was quoted as saying, “We all let him know how we felt about him putting refugee immigrant kids in cages — certainly not what we were taught by the Jesuits at Gonzaga.” True enough. But because Mr. O’Malley invoked the teaching authority of his and Mr. Cuccinelli’s Jesuit high school instructors, it’s only fair to mention how dim a view they would likewise take of his support for abortion (100 percent approval rating by NARAL) and embryonic stem cell research during his years as governor and presidential candidate. From a Catholic perspective, both men appear to merit failing grades on the test of respect for human dignity, from conception to natural death.