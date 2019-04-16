Net neutrality advocates rally in front of the Federal Communications Commission in 2017. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

The April 11 news article “House backs net neutrality bill, but consumer law’s Senate future is shaky” presented two sides to the net neutrality debate: one that supports the bill and another that opposes net neutrality altogether.

But, by more than a 3-to-1 margin, business leaders in our network prefer a bipartisan approach over utility-style regulation.

In 2010, Democrats widely supported President Barack Obama’s first plan for net neutrality, which banned blocking and throttling without invoking Title II regulations. Enacting those rules — which were written when Democrats controlled the White House, the Federal Communications Commission, the House and the Senate — is not “caving in.” It’s an approach that could win enough support from Senate Republicans to pass.

Without compromise, Congress will leave consumers and small-business owners who depend on the Internet vulnerable for another two years.

Jim Doyle, Washington

The writer is president of Business Forward.