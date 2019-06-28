The scorched-earth statism of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) defies comprehension. Only a month after attending my daughter’s college graduation, I opened The Post to see “Sanders to propose canceling entire $1.6 trillion in U.S. student loan debt” [news, June 24]. Since our children were born, my husband and I have lived below our means, diligently saved for their college expenses, refinanced our house to help pay tuition and made daily sacrifices to ensure they would graduate debt-free. Now Mr. Sanders wants to tax us so that other people’s kids can have a free ride.

With one foot already in the “Never Trump” camp, must I now place the other in the “Never Sanders” camp?

Stacey Strobl, Stafford

