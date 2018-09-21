In her Sept. 16 Outlook essay, “We’ve so overscheduled our kids that doctors are now prescribing playtime,” Katherine Marsh correctly pointed out the importance of unstructured play for the health and well-being of children. Physical activity not only ensures children’s healthy development but also activates their brains.

In 2010, the District passed legislation mandating standards for physical education in schools. Unfortunately, many D.C. schools have failed to meet those standards because of time and space constraints, and the mistaken notion that time for physical education and recess limits their ability to meet academic achievement goals.

The Healthy Students Amendment Act, introduced by D.C. Council members Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) and Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) , is before the Education Committee. Several provisions would improve the 2010 law by providing supports to schools to increase physical activity and ensure for the first time that all pre-K students are guaranteed daily physical activity that aligns with age-appropriate standards.

The council also has the opportunity, before passage, to include a provision that requires all elementary and middle-school students get at least one daily recess of at least 20 minutes. There is currently no such city wide recess requirement. These amendments sound like just what the pediatricians prescribed for the healthy development of our children.

William Dietz, Washington

The writer is a pediatrician and a member of the D.C. Healthy Youth & Schools Commission.