Preliminary data recently released by the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health showed that 220 people died of opioid overdoses in the first 10 months of 2019, a 22 percent increase when compared with the same period in 2018. Data from the final two months of the year is still being analyzed, but officials are bracing for what could turn out to be the second-deadliest year for drug users since the start of the opioid epidemic five years ago. The number of deaths had dropped substantially in 2018, to 213 victims, and so the new increase in deaths was unsettling for officials who had celebrated the downward trend.

“I would be disingenuous if I said it is not disheartening,” said Wayne Turnage, deputy mayor for health and human services, about the increase that occurred despite intensive efforts launched last year by the Bowser administration to reduce opioid misuse and related deaths. The city has spent more than $15 million on efforts that included expanded treatment programs for drug users and increased distribution of the lifesaving overdose antidote naloxone.

AD

AD

Among the factors driving the year-over-year increase, according to officials, was a higher prevalence of fentanyl and an increase in deadly drug behaviors in younger people, a population that was not specifically targeted in the city’s harm-reduction efforts. The city focused much of its effort on middle-aged African American drug users living in Wards 7 and 8, and it appears from the data that efforts to connect these longtime heroin consumers to treatment may have slowed the number of deaths in that population.

That’s encouraging — city officials termed it cause for “cautious optimism” — but council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7), chair of the council’s committee on health, is right to urge more urgency. He has asked for a deeper dive into the data and an examination of best practices of other cities to help devise more creative solutions. Mr. Turnage said that work is already underway; let’s hope it’s completed quickly.

Read more:

AD