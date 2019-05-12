The Development Driller III off the coast of Louisiana. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

In her May 8 Wednesday Opinion essay, S. Elizabeth Birnbaum incorrectly characterized recent changes to federal offshore safety rules as a regulatory rollback [“Self-policing won’t prevent another Deepwater Horizon”].

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement’s rule is a much-needed fix for offshore oil and gas regulations. One-size-fits-all requirements for well monitoring were modernized, allowing offshore operators to apply their own expertise to specific operating conditions. Other improvements addressed evolving drilling conditions and recognizing industry’s technological advancements. Safety and environmental protection provisions remain in the rule — and the safety of our operations, the environment, our workers and our communities remains the oil and gas industry’s No. 1 priority.

Revising technically flawed rules is a move forward. We should be glad federal officials are working closely with offshore operators to create better protocols, for safety and the environment.

Debra Phillips, Washington

The writer is vice president of Global Industry Services at the American Petroleum Institute.