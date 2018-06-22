I was appalled at two June 6 comic strips: “Wumo” and “Mike du Jour.” “Wumo” displayed a bottle of Viagra in the ocean with an octopus whose tentacles were erect. “Mike du Jour” displayed a well-endowed young woman and two males commenting, double-entendre-style, on “boobs.” The sexually suggestive contents of these strips were inappropriate for youngsters.

I know that many adults, including me, enjoy the daily comics; however, many young children also read the “funny papers” each day. The strips described above were grossly improper for a family newspaper.

Enrica Crescenzi, Washington

The June 10 “Zits” comic strip featured two young men gawking at two young ladies walking down the street, with the young men musing to each other, “Girls in their summer clothes.”

I have a 7-year-old son who regularly reads the comics section. I am disappointed that “Zits” is suggesting to him that it is acceptable to make women feel uncomfortable as they walk down the street. In the #MeToo era, which sheds light on the rape culture that Americans have become accustomed to for hundreds of years, how did the comics editor miss this message that summer clothing gives men easy access?

Megan Hostutler, Bristow