I couldn’t agree more with Barry Svrluga’s Sept. 5 Sports column, “Nike’s campaign is calculated, but that doesn’t make it wrong.”

Colin Kaepernick and his supporters will no longer be shunned by the National Football League, thanks to Nike’s brilliant business decision to sign Mr. Kaepernick as a face of its “Just Do It” campaign. No matter what you believe in, every individual on the football field will be representing Mr. Kaepernick’s message on police brutality. How, you ask? A simple “swoosh” does the trick. Nike signed a contract with the NFL through 2028 to brand all its clothing, which means every player uniform and every piece of official fan apparel will carry a Nike logo.

It doesn’t matter that Mr. Kaepernick isn’t suiting up to be on national television. Every athlete on every team will be wearing a Nike jersey, produced by a company that backs Mr. Kaepernick and his cause. Mr. Kaepernick’s message will be present in every NFL game, whether you like it or not.

You may disagree with Mr. Kaepernick’s actions, but there’s no avoiding him now.

John Knab, Bristow