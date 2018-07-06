Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on during the town hall debate at on Oct. 9, 2016, in St. Louis. (Rick Wilking/Pool/Getty Images)

Joe Scarborough claimed in his July 3 Tuesday Opinion essay, “Dear Trump panickers: Please chill,” that the Democrats’ 2016 “shellacking was the result of a lackluster presidential campaign that had no coherent message, ignored warnings from Democratic leaders and forgot to visit Wisconsin.” That is a ridiculous assertion given that a bland candidate won the popular vote by almost 3 million anyway — millions of Americans clearly cared more that she had the knowledge, skills and temperament to be president.

We may never learn the extent of the Trumpists’ collusion with foreign powers, but this reader’s view is that it will be proved far worse than we panickers imagine.

Bobbie Brinegar, Washington