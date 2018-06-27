Regarding the June 25 front-page article “Now on the menu: Dinner with a side of shaming” and the June 25 editorial “Let the Trump team eat in peace”:

These people are not being shunned or shamed because of policy differences but rather because they have committed, defended, lied about and/or are otherwise complicit in human rights abuses that are abhorrent to the American people and contrary to the Constitution.

Furthermore, the unwillingness of the Republican-led Congress to debate and make open to public discussion actual policy matters — from the nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court during the Obama administration, to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, to the tax bill, etc. — is evidence of the scorn they have not only for the people affected but also for the legal process of government in which we take differences into account and compromise for the greater good.

These people are the antithesis of honest public servants. Let them eat in peace? I think not.

Leslie Spitz-Edson, Falls Church

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has it all wrong. Ms. Sanders was not “told to leave because I work for @POTUS” but rather because she routinely lies for him. Why would she name the restaurant that refused her, and give its location, if she weren’t hoping to incite retribution by supporters? Many have compared this incident to the baker refusing to make a cake for a gay couple, but there’s a crucial difference: Why was Ms. Sanders asked to leave? Not for what she is or where she’s from but because of who she is and how she has acted.

Barry Kemelhor, Rockville