House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi appears to be having some success shrinking the ranks of Democratic lawmakers opposing her bid to serve as the next speaker of the House. Rep. Brian Higgins of upstate New York said Wednesday he will now support Pelosi after earlier signing on to a letter opposing her bid. One day earlier, Marcia Fudge of Ohio announced she would back Pelosi after earlier flirting with the idea of running for the position herself. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

I could not disagree more with Rep. Kathleen Rice’s (D-N.Y.) Nov. 20 op-ed, “It’s not personal. It’s time to replace Pelosi.”

Ms. Rice wrote, “As Democrats look back at how we won our new House majority, let’s not forget what got us here: A promise of change.” Yes, but a change in policy, not personnel. What got Democrats the House majority was Ms. Pelosi’s hard work and near-constant campaigning for the newly elected Democrats. The Democrats finally are in position to change policy and the United States’ role in the world. It is decidedly not the time to engage in internal fighting to change the party’s leadership in Congress.

Norman Leventhal, Potomac