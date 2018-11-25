I could not disagree more with Rep. Kathleen Rice’s (D-N.Y.) Nov. 20 op-ed, “It’s not personal. It’s time to replace Pelosi.”
Ms. Rice wrote, “As Democrats look back at how we won our new House majority, let’s not forget what got us here: A promise of change.” Yes, but a change in policy, not personnel. What got Democrats the House majority was Ms. Pelosi’s hard work and near-constant campaigning for the newly elected Democrats. The Democrats finally are in position to change policy and the United States’ role in the world. It is decidedly not the time to engage in internal fighting to change the party’s leadership in Congress.
Norman Leventhal, Potomac