Regarding the Nov. 15 Metro article “Meeting of bishops closes with no action”:

How odd that the bishops had to “devote almost an entire day to prayer to seek spiritual guidance before voting on measures meant to hold themselves more accountable on the topic of clergy sexual abuse.” One needs to get “spiritual guidance” about what to do regarding this crime? The time for praying has passed. It’s time to act.

Once these predators are identified, it’s out the door. Allowing them to move from one parish to another must stop. Now. Pay restitution to the victims, help them get the help they need in healing, and punish the perpetrators. No more covering up to protect the treasury and reputation of the church.

J. Walter Cahill, Bethesda