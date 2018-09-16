The Sept. 12 front-page article “GOP’s Senate majority is in jeopardy, leader warns” quoted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as saying, “Arizona, Nevada, Tennessee, Montana, North Dakota, Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia and Florida. All of them too close to call, and every one of them like a knife fight in an alley; I mean, just a brawl in every one of those places.”

The majority leader’s comparison of election contests with “knife fights” was deplorable. Elections are alternatives to violence. Mr. McConnell should be called out for the contempt for civil society reflected in such a desensitizing use of language. His violent language is a rationale for every dirty trick and anti-democratic maneuver that may occur to the GOP, its PAC affiliates and “volunteers” from the extremist fringe.

Mr. McConnell may not be directly responsible for the corrupt uses of social media already being exploited by the far right and by GOP “volunteers” in tight races, or for the ugliness at GOP rallies, but he failed to set a clear example when civil society and democracy itself are under threat internally and externally.

The majority leader has a duty to set a better example.

H. Talmage Day, Alexandria