How ironic that the term “Trump cultists” appeared in Colbert I. King’s Aug. 4 op-ed, “Today, again, it’s about the money.” This stereotyping and name-calling are precisely why the media is under scrutiny.
Collin Agee, Falls Church
Opinion Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events
How ironic that the term “Trump cultists” appeared in Colbert I. King’s Aug. 4 op-ed, “Today, again, it’s about the money.” This stereotyping and name-calling are precisely why the media is under scrutiny.
Collin Agee, Falls Church
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.