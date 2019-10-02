Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump during a meeting in New York on Sept. 25 on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Regarding the Sept. 25 news article “ House speaker says Trump ‘must be held accountable’ ” :

No one is above the rule of law, not even the president of the United States.

Conspiring with and soliciting aid from foreign countries to undermine political opponents in elections and then using executive powers to order coverups are impeachable offenses.

For nearly three years, Americans have witnessed this president and his administration destroy the values that make this country great, dismantle our institutions, attack our allies and praise our enemies. As a former Republican, I recall a time when Republicans recognized the clear and present danger that the Soviet Union/Russia posed to our democracy.

At this moment in our country’s history, it is urgent for Republicans to stand with Democrats and the majority of Americans to impeach and remove President Trump and those who assisted him in committing these acts. Should we hesitate in protecting our country and fail in this duty, we place our national security and the future of the republic at imminent risk.

Now is the time for all good men and women to come to the aid of their country. Now is the time to put country over party.

Jenn Coolidge, Fredericksburg

President Trump seems to believe that disloyalty to him is treason. The Americans and the French fought revolutions to defeat this idea. Mr. Trump’s behavior and attitude are, unfortunately, not surprising; he has shown little understanding of the Constitution or the responsibilities of the office he holds.

I find the behavior of the Republican members of the Senate alarming. Many of them are lawyers and should have some grasp of the issues involved. They all took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Let me spell it out: The president of the United States has asked the leader of a foreign government to find damaging information on a political opponent. How can anyone fail to understand how wrong this is?

Maryanne Kendal l, Reston

Regarding the Sept. 26 front-page article “As Democrats tweak strategy, Trump doesn’t”:

So, in light of the news of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) opening an impeachment inquiry, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) visited the White House to view the rough transcript of the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In a private GOP conference, Mr. Scalise pulled out “mad libs impeachment” games. This would indicate that as we move toward only the third presidential impeachment in the history of the country that Mr. Scalise is considering this some sort of fun-and-games activity. How sad.

The congressman must also get a kick out of the fact that Mr. Trump allegedly withheld appropriated dollars intended for Ukraine in exchange for Ukraine manufacturing dirt on Mr. Trump’s potential Democratic opponent in the 2020 election, Joe Biden, and on his son Hunter Biden. Specifically, approximately $400 million in security aid that Ukraine needs in its continuous battle with an encroaching Russia was suspended as Mr. Zelensky was asked to do this “favor” for Mr. Trump. And Mr. Scalise must find it hysterical that, similar to Mr. Trump welcoming election interference from Russia in our 2016 elections for personal gain, Mr. Trump is now engaged in the same sort of behavior, only this time with Ukraine. It strikes me that Mr. Scalise has a perverse sense of humor regarding the current state of affairs in our country.

Joel Papier, Olney

Read more letters to the editor.