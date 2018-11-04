The Nov. 1 front-page article “A platform born of alienation, now a hub for hate” explored the dangerously influential nature of Gab.ai and other such “censorship-free” services.

As incendiary rhetoric pervades politics, social media platforms have had to make decisions about the nature of the content allowed on their sites. In rejecting comments deemed as hateful or extreme, companies such as Facebook and Twitter are enforcing rules within their own communities.

Gab, on the other hand, was created following its founder’s belief that mainstream services discriminated against conservatives. Given that it does not prohibit bullying or hate speech, it is unsurprising that it has become the forum of choice for racists, anti-Semites and white nationalists.

While I support the rights of these groups to speak their mind, I do not believe they are owed a platform. The First Amendment applies to the government; mainstream social media companies such as Facebook are allowed to have terms of service to regulate content that could potentially damage their brand.

In the debate over who gets to decide which voices are heard, social media companies should retain and use their right to enforce policies relating to content while avoiding political censorship. No voice or opinion is necessarily owed a platform by any company from the private sector.

Arwen Chandler, Fairfax