In addition to wanting to gather 50,000 people in Charlotte over four days starting Aug. 24, Mr. Trump remains committed to holding a Fourth of July celebration on the Mall. As in North Carolina, officials in Washington have expressed concern about whether such an event can be held safely. Restrictions in place now ban large gatherings. Loosening such restrictions could result in a spike of infections.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has behaved responsibly. The state was in the process of consulting with Republican officials when Mr. Trump issued his threat to pick up and move unless the governor immediately authorized a full-scale convention. A spokeswoman for Mr. Cooper said officials would rely on “data and science” in making a decision that protects public health and safety. North Carolina’s Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen sent a letter this week to GOP convention officials requesting written plans on how they could safely manage a 50,000-person event.

As the country begins to reopen, risks and benefits have to be weighed thoughtfully. The value to society of having children attend school is greater than the benefit of collecting 100,000 fans in a football stadium; that should help inform the level of risk we are willing to accept. What exactly is the benefit of having 50,000 people flock to Charlotte to certify the nomination of a candidate that was decided long ago? No matter how glorious the fireworks, are they worth the risk of reigniting the spread of the virus? D.C. officials already decided not to hold their traditional Fourth of July parade, and most jurisdictions in the Washington area have canceled plans for fireworks. Democrats postponed their convention from mid-July to mid-August and have acknowledged that the event may need to be virtual or broken into small groups.

From the start of the pandemic, Mr. Trump minimized its dangers. Too many people have died because Mr. Trump cared about image more than reality. North Carolina and D.C. officials should continue to make decisions that rely on science and data to serve the public interest.

