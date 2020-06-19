I am a retired lawyer and a former trial attorney in the Civil Division of the Justice Department. After entering private practice in Virginia, I was required to take mandatory continuing legal education classes. Some years back I attended a program at Cambridge University in England sponsored by the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association. In one of our classes, the subject of sovereign immunity was mentioned by one of the attendees. The professor suddenly stopped her presentation and asked if we had sovereign immunity in the United States. When the answer was affirmative, she said, “Isn’t that quaint. You have sovereign immunity but no sovereign. We have a sovereign but no sovereign immunity.” The concept of sovereign immunity or qualified immunity, whatever you want to call it, has no place in our modern jurisprudence and should be repealed. The House bill on the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 proposes to do just that, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the president oppose that provision, and the Supreme Court has just refused to consider the matter.