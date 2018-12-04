I read with interest Charles Krauthammer’s epistle from the grave, “The enduring miracle of the American Constitution” [op-ed, Nov. 30]. We have no doubt benefited enormously from the knowledge and wisdom embedded in the Constitution by James Madison, Thomas Jefferson and others. Their dead hand — mortmain — serves as a check on authoritarian tendencies (anybody come to mind?) and the potential tyranny of the majority, hence the need for the Bill of Rights and later amendments.

After explaining the debt we owe to the founders, Krauthammer named three past presidents as “great figure[s]” who should presumably be revered for their respect and adherence to the Constitution. The last president mentioned was Ronald Reagan, whose administration secretly sold weapons of war to Iranian terrorists (who had recently kidnapped 52 Americans in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and held them for more than a year) and then diverted the sales proceeds to fund the Nicaraguan contras. This act was a fundamental violation of the Constitution, which provides, “No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by law.”

Congress had explicitly considered and rejected funding the contras. Apparently Reagan and his subordinates had no respect for our Founding Fathers or the oath of office all government officials take to protect and defend the Constitution.

Reagan famously said, “Government is not a solution to our problem, government is the problem.” That is clearly the case when presidents, including Reagan, decide they are above the law.

Ken Wood, Derwood