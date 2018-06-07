Robert Ballard did not “find the final resting places of two Cold War submarines” while investigating the remains of the sunken passenger liner Titanic [“Sure, you know about the RMS Titanic. But you probably don’t know the whole discovery story,” May 29, Health & Science]. The remains of the nuclear submarine Thresher, sunk with all 129 men on board on April 10, 1963, were located by the U.S. Navy in August 1963. Over the next couple of years, the wreckage was carefully mapped by the Navy’s bathyscaph Trieste. The wreckage of the nuclear submarine Scorpion, lost with 99 men on board on May 22, 1968, was located by the U.S. Navy in October 1968. The bathyscaph Trieste II extensively mapped those remains. Thus, the Navy had details of both submarine losses — the causes identified by the seafloor acoustic system called SOSUS — and extensive photography of the wreckage some two decades before Ballard’s Titanic dives.

Norman Polmar, Alexandria