The June 20 Metro article “President’s speech at July 4 event confirmed” angered and disappointed me. It reported, “Interior Secretary David Bernhart said in a statement that [President] Trump’s remarks at the event, called Salute to America, would honor the U.S. armed forces.” That is not what July 4, 1776, was about. It was about honoring the ideals that all men are created equal with the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The Fourth of July celebration is about honoring those ideals. We honor the armed forces on Memorial Day and every day.

When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for one people to honor our founding ideals, this year let us protest by not showing up at this demeaning political event.

Bernard Singer, Springfield

I agree with Eugene Robinson’s comments on the Fourth of July plans [“Trampling on the Fourth of July,” op-ed, June 18]. I say we stay away on the Fourth, voicing our objections by not showing up. What could be more appropriate? That would surely be the most effective commentary.

Jackie Anderson, McLean

