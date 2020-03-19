Airlines probably seem like sympathetic targets for massive government help — especially in light of more morally repugnant taxpayer rescues from recent history. We were willing to bail out Wall Street banks a decade ago, saving the arsonists from the fire they themselves had lit; shouldn’t we do the same for an industry victimized by a global pandemic it played zero role in creating?

But that’s not the right framework for thinking about whether a taxpayer bailout is required, or even desirable. Rather, the relevant questions are: (1) Is the failure of any of these individual businesses likely to spill over to the rest of the economy? (2) Are there more effective ways to resolve a company’s financial problems than a taxpayer-funded bailout?

For airlines, the answers are no and yes, respectively.

The government bailed out the banks during the financial crisis not because of politicians’ supposedly deep love of Wall Street but, rather, to curb the severe risk of contagion.

The banks were tightly interconnected, owing each other money in complex and opaque relationships that are still being sorted out more than a decade later. If one bank failed, it risked bringing down lots of other financial institutions. Which could, in turn, bring down the entire sector. And a functional financial sector is important for the rest of the economy, because it’s needed to maintain the payments system and supply credit to healthy borrowers (so businesses can make payroll and entrepreneurs can launch companies, etc.).

Similarly, the argument for bailing out the auto industry a decade ago was that, if it failed, it might have had major spillover effects for other parts of the economy. That included the complicated web of suppliers that might collapse if General Motors and Chrysler went belly up, as it looked like they might.

True, the airlines also have their own chain of suppliers. But those relationships can, by and large, continue. We know this because numerous airlines have declared bankruptcy before, some multiple times. During those bankruptcies, they’ve usually managed to continue operating, with limited effect on customers and other sectors of the economy.

Which brings us to that second criterion: Yes, there’s a better option than a taxpayer bailout for airlines. It’s bankruptcy.

With the banks, during the financial crisis, there was no system in place for a speedy and orderly bankruptcy process. (Dodd-Frank is supposed to have changed that.) With the airlines, we know an orderly bankruptcy process exists, because it has been done before. And unlike in the case of banks (which could be subject to bank runs), bankruptcy doesn’t have to mean the airlines shut down. As in the past, a judge could impose a stay on creditors’ claims to give the airlines breathing room until the pandemic subsides.

Even barring a wave of airline bankruptcies, large airlines also have access to major capital markets. And they have valuable durable assets they can sell off or possibly use as collateral to get additional financing.

A taxpayer-funded airline bailout, by contrast, would rescue creditors and, potentially, shareholders, who knew they were taking a risk when they lent funds to or bought stock in these companies.

They were paid — through stock buybacks, dividends and interest payments — when times were good. They could have instead insisted that the airlines hold on to cash for a rainy day or take on less debt.

They didn’t. Not even when American Airlines’ chief executive hubristically declared in 2017: “I don’t think we’re ever going to lose money again.”

The businesses we should be worried about are the ones that would be less likely to survive bankruptcy and that don’t have major assets to sell off or use as collateral. By which I mean: small and medium-size firms.

As I noted recently, smaller firms tend to operate with thinner margins and with smaller cash reserves. They have less access to capital markets than do large publicly traded companies (such as the major airlines), and they are more dependent on bank loans and short-term borrowing.

True, the failure of any individual small business is unlikely to pose systemic, economy-wide risk. But if they all fail at once, economy-wide, there will be no jobs for tens of millions of Americans to return to.

That’s where lawmakers should be aiming their firepower — not at the airlines.