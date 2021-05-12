A reasonable case can be made — eminent economists such as Lawrence H. Summers have made it — that President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan was too large and too late, putting an already recovering economy at risk of overheating. But the new inflation numbers don’t yet prove it. First, the price increases they reflect are relative to an anomalously low baseline: April 2020, when the U.S. economy was essentially paralyzed. Second, the headline consumer price index includes volatile sectors such as food and energy. Without those, the rise in “core” inflation was tamer. As for the labor market, in which the number of job openings, 8.2 million, now roughly equals the job shortfall relative to pre-pandemic times, some workers are clearly staying on the sidelines because $300 federal unemployment insurance supplements deter them from seeking service-sector positions. Mr. Biden was wrong to dismiss that concern in remarks Tuesday; yet he was surely right to note that other issues, such as a lack of child care and lingering fear of contracting the coronavirus, are also depressing labor supply.