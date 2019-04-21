Regarding the statement by former acting Consumer Product Safety Commission chair Nancy A. Nord in her April 14 letter pertaining to the April 3 front-page story “How the BOB stroller was kept from recall”:

“Consumers did not properly engage the quick release” is contrary to the unanimous findings of CPSC engineers who examined the cause of the reported injuries and the product itself. The defect found by CPSC engineers is that the wheel appears to be locked in place when it is not.

Further, Ms. Nord’s opinion that the CPSC’s actions to recall the Britax jogging stroller because of a dangerous defect would “significantly expand the agency’s reach” is simply outrageous and contrary to clear congressional intent evidenced by the bipartisan, nearly unanimous adoption of the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act of 2008. The agency was formed more than 45 years ago for the very purpose of protecting consumers from unreasonably dangerous products such as the Britax stroller.

Although Ms. Nord herself presided over 450 recalls of dangerous children’s products in the 2007 “year of the recall,” she presumably has not been privy in recent years to the inner workings of CPSC, nor to the sophisticated analyses undertaken by its scientific staff.

Marietta S. Robinson, Washington

The writer was commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission from 2013 to 2018.