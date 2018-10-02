Anyone who knows about developments in linguistics in the past 60 years knows that Eric Blankenstein, a policy director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, was correct in his assertion that “the n-word” is not inherently racist [“Uproar at CFPB over official’s blog post,” news, Sept. 29]. No word is.

Language doesn’t exist outside the human mind, just as digestion does not exist outside your belly. Language is something you know, and knowledge resides only in the mind. What you are looking at right now is not language; it is a typographical representation of language. Surely you can appreciate the difference: There is a difference between a cow and a picture of cow.

It follows that there is no such thing as “the English language”; that is a social construct (as are German, French, Arabic, etc.). Words don’t exist “out there” somewhere. They exist only in your mental lexicon, and their meaning is determined by the meaning assigned by this lexicon. Your lexicon may (and surely does) differ from mine. If your lexicon does not assign derogatory semantic content to a particular word, then that’s what it means to you.

What right do I have to tell you what your words mean?

Robert Hammarberg, Arlington