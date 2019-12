The thesis of the Dec. 1 Business article “Weather is big business. And that could be trouble for the public.” was that public weather forecasting is necessarily better than private weather forecasting. The article quoted Karen St. Germain, the deputy assistant administrator for systems at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Satellite and Information Service, as saying predictions and warnings should stay with NOAA “because it can’t be subject to the profit motive.” Why? To sustain that profit, private forecasters must meet customers’ expectations for timely and accurate forecasts.