As a member of that demographic, I will offer another possibility — one of wisdom acquired with age. Putting character and behavior aside, from the perspective of politics and governing, there is little difference between this Democratic candidate and the president he wishes to unseat. They both operate from the extremes, are uncompromising, stoke anger and fear in support of their agendas, describe a dystopian vision of the United States and demonize any who don’t share their views. Mr. Sanders has no better chance of defusing the current vitriol and animus that are the daily diet of politics than the current occupant of the Oval Office.

In short, with a Sanders presidency, Washington gridlock will be continued, with no easing of present tensions and zero chance of advancing an agenda. With age comes the realization that problem-solving requires a temperament for collaboration, compromise and consensus. This senior citizen longs for a candidate who has learned this invaluable lesson. Sadly, both Mr. Sanders and Mr. Trump fail this test.

Dean R. Wasserman, Plymouth, Mass.

I am one of the older Americans Karen Tumulty mentioned. I have grave doubts about Sen. Bernie Sanders’s ability to perform his duties over a period of four years should he be elected.

I recently “celebrated” my 79th birthday, and, though I am physically able to do much of what I enjoy, including playing a little golf, going out with friends, etc., and the changes may not be apparent to many of my friends, I am very aware of not functioning at the same level I did in my 60s or even in my early 70s. I have to question whether an individual of almost 80 years of age at the time of his inauguration would be able to fulfill the many and varied duties of the president of the United States.

A corollary of that question: I believe running for a second term would prove risky, especially in view of the Vermont independent’s recent heart attack. I fear that if Mr. Sanders is the Democrats’ nominee in November, the winner will be President Trump.