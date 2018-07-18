Thanks for the July 16 front-page article “ ‘Are they going to send me back?’,” about the abominable practice of immigrant family separation and its traumatic effects. Cruelty stares us in the mirror. Our government, on a daily basis, is violating due process and laws of asylum protection. This is outrageous enough when it comes to immigrant adults, who have long known extreme violence and persecution in their home countries, but it becomes exponential abuse when regarding their children, unaccompanied or accompanied.

We all should be demanding experienced oversight and relentless scrutiny of these detention centers and tent cities while they exist. We must press elected officials to uphold our current laws (not policies) while working to establish new, more just procedures for the people who seek asylum here, no matter their race, religion or ethnicity. No hate, no fear; immigrants are welcome here.

Alison Sheahan, Arlington