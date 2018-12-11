The empty pedestal of Silent Sam on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Aug. 28. (Eamon Queeney/For The Washington Post)

Regarding the Dec. 4 Politics & the Nation article “Confederate statue should stay on campus in safer location, UNC leaders say”:

How does a state have millions of dollars to protect hate and not enough to prevent it? Hate crimes increased nationally by 17 percent in 2017. There is clearly something sick in the heart of this nation. Now is the time to be standing up to hate, not funding it. Fund bathrooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in public spaces, and fund public schools so that every child, not just children who live in the “right” parts of town, can get a quality education. Stop incarcerating people for nonviolent crimes, and fund employment opportunities for those with justice involvement. Fund tax incentives for long-term residents to be able to keep their houses in gentrifying areas. Think creatively to redistribute wealth within all corporations so that chief executives don’t make hundreds of times what their employees do. Stop criminalizing people who are fleeing here from international conflicts that we have created. The list could go on.

North Carolina, the nation is watching you. And you are making the wrong decision. Again. Silence hate. Don’t lift it up.

Rachel White, Durham, N.C.