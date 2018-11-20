Virginia’s State Air Pollution Control Board recently delayed a decision on a permit for a compressor station in Buckingham County that is part of Dominion Energy’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Last Thursday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ousted two members of the State Air Pollution Control Board, and at least one member of the State Water Control Board, more than four months after their terms ended [“Northam removes 2 board members ahead of key vote on pipeline project,” Metro, Nov. 17]. Each was a voice of reason, opposing the dangerous, dirty pipelines. This seemingly is not a mere coincidence but a clear move by Mr. Northam to ensure that the construction of these destructive pipelines proceeds.

Natural gas pipelines will harm our communities and our environment. They are a threat to our drinking water and public safety. And a 54,000-horsepower compressor station and the array of air pollutants it will spew will have severe consequences for an African American community in Buckingham County.

The approval of these pipelines has officially become part of Mr. Northam’s legacy as governor.

Kelsey Crane, Manassas