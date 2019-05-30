Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), left, answers a question about a racist photograph on his 1984 medical school yearbook page as his wife, Pam, looks on during a news conference in Richmond on Feb. 2. (Steve Helber/AP)

Regarding the May 26 Metro article “How Northam and aides made blackface scandal even worse”:

Exactly what is gained by dragging Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) through yet another inquisition about a 30-year-old photograph possibly of Mr. Northam in blackface? It was unfortunate and hurtful to many, especially in retrospect, but it is surely time to stop flailing and start forgiving. Mr. Northam served our state well as lieutenant governor and has done a good job so far as governor. It hardly seems as though he, or our state, should dwell on the picture yet again when we have so many serious problems in our country to deal with.

Maurla White, Herndon

As a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and former president of the Honor Court, I read with interest the May 26 Metro article about Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal. Despite being well aware of the VMI Honor Code, he made a false statement. He has also spoken of how VMI prepared him for adversity, yet went into a “state of shock” when dealing with adversity. Such responses are not representative of a VMI graduate.

To make matters worse, he attempted to defer some blame to his staff. If Mr. Northam had been truthful, as asserted by University of Richmond political science professor Daniel Palazzolo, he would not have brought discredit upon himself, nor would his actions have reflected poorly on VMI.

Carmen D. Villani Jr., Aledo, Tex.