Regarding the Dec. 21 Metro article “State to end license suspensions for court debt”:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) plans to end the practice of suspending driver’s licenses for failure to pay fines for driving violations, which appears to have bipartisan support in the Virginia General Assembly.

This movement invoking the notion of “productive citizenship” and an undue burden on the poor may just be an instance of most of the people being wrong some of the time. How will good citizenship be promoted among hundreds of thousands of Virginia scofflaws? The governor’s spokeswoman said, “You can’t earn money to pay fines and fees if you can’t drive to work.” But most Virginia drivers are doing neither. If a good citizen is too poor to pay for a traffic violation, that citizen can undertake driver education or community service as a cash substitute.

The traffic fines resulting from bad driving behaviors currently are being used to fund Virginia’s trauma centers, the very places where victims of bad driving behaviors are treated. The National Safety Council reported an increase in motor vehicle deaths in Virginia, up 11 percent from 2015 to 2017.

Even though all driving violations are not equal or even dangerous, Virginia lawmakers owe an explanation as to how giving a “get out of jail” card to drivers who fail to pay for their violations promotes their future good citizenship and how such a forgiveness policy will deter future instances of bad vehicle behavior.

James F. McKeown, Falls Church