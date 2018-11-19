People visit the Crystal City Shops in Arlington. Crystal City will be the home of one of Amazon’s two new headquarters. (Susan Walsh/AP)

The Nov. 14 Metro article “Amazon effect: A transit transformation, or just more traffic?” stated that high-income workers could displace some Northern Virginians, forcing them to car-dependent suburbs and resulting in worsening gridlock. A D.C. Council member said the top priority should be planning for infrastructure improvement, and “if 25,000 jobs means 25,000 more cars, transportation is not going to work.”

The area is already prepared for the tech giant’s arrival thanks to years of planning and collaboration between stakeholders across the region. Even before Amazon announced it was seeking a second home, the region was anticipating growth and addressing the unique needs of our interlocked infrastructures. My organization, the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, works closely with our member jurisdictions, including Arlington and Alexandria, as well as agencies such as the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and Virginia Railway Express, to improve Northern Virginia’s infrastructure — resulting in modal options. The authority has funded 19 projects, totaling more than $228 million, that will have an effect on Amazon’s National Landing location. [Amazon founder and chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Post.]

For those who may move to the “suburbs,” many other multimodal projects have already materialized or are underway, ranging from transit to roadways to bike and pedestrian pathways to intelligent transportation systems. Northern Virginians can rest easy. They are being heard.

Monica Backmon, Fairfax

The writer is executive director of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.