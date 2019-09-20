Thinking and acting as a region are our future if we are to prosper. It is true for transportation, affordable housing, climate change and economic development, to name a few. We have made and continue to make positive strides in that direction as a region. If this new organization is a way station to a larger alliance, encompassing the District and Prince George’s, Montgomery and Frederick counties, then it will have made a positive contribution to our region’s future. If it remains solely focused on Northern Virginia, we will have missed a great opportunity and introduced an impediment to the region’s greater good.

Roger Berliner, Derwood

The writer is a former president of the

Montgomery County Council and chairman of the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

