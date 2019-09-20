The decision by Northern Virginia local governments to form an economic development alliance, as reported in the Sept. 16 Metro article “Regional alliance forming in N.Va.,” is both understandable and deeply regrettable. Understandable is the desire to work together rather than compete, knowing that each member jurisdiction will benefit from economic growth. Deeply regrettable is that it perpetuates competition with the rest of the region rather than promoting the region as a whole.

Thinking and acting as a region are our future if we are to prosper. It is true for transportation, affordable housing, climate change and economic development, to name a few. We have made and continue to make positive strides in that direction as a region. If this new organization is a way station to a larger alliance, encompassing the District and Prince George’s, Montgomery and Frederick counties, then it will have made a positive contribution to our region’s future. If it remains solely focused on Northern Virginia, we will have missed a great opportunity and introduced an impediment to the region’s greater good.

Roger Berliner, Derwood

The writer is a former president of the
Montgomery County Council and chairman of the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

Read more letters to the editor.