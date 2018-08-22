Former President Jimmy Carter walks with his wife, Rosalynn Carter, and Secret Service agents along West Church Street in Plains, Ga., following dinner at a friend's home on Aug. 4. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Aug. 19 front-page article “The un-celebrity president”:

Former president Jimmy Carter was never the type of politician who befriends people of other races, religions or ethnicities to advance his own standing or agenda. When Mr. Carter was a midshipman first-class at the Naval Academy, no other white midshipmen would even speak with, let alone befriend, the lone African American at the academy. Mr. Carter took the time to speak with and encourage Wesley A. Brown, that African American plebe. Without a doubt, his fellow white midshipmen scoffed at Mr. Carter’s efforts at interracial friendship, but their racism could not deter him from his strong religious belief in the humanity of all mankind. No one had to instruct Midshipman 1st Class Carter on how to be a mensch, not then and not now.

Paul L. Newman, Merion Station, Pa.

Thanks for the great article about Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter living in their modest ranch home in Plains, Ga. I’d like to think, if I had been president, that I would have followed Mr. Carter’s lead in not wanting to “capitalize financially on being in the White House.” I’m sorry to say I’m not sure I would have been as high-minded and principled.

Comparing his simple approach to his life with that of the current and other recent presidents should remind us that the contributions to the nation by a former president can be made in ways other than corporate board membership and big speaking fees.

The popular thinking is that Mr. Carter may not be remembered as a great president, but it is difficult to think of a leader who has so eloquently and quietly displayed the meaning of being a great American.

Greg Coble, Arlington