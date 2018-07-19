Jay Mathews continues to be wrong in his Advanced Placement cheerleading [“Attack on AP by 8 Washington-area private schools flunks the smell test,” Education, July 16].

At Gonzaga College High School (Class of 2003), I took six Advanced Placement classes, receiving 18 credits at Georgetown University. Based on my experience, what is missing from Mr. Mathews’s piece is recognition that not all AP classes are created equal.

I spent a full year working hard on an AP calculus class under the tutelage of a brilliant teacher, Michael Davis, and I eventually achieved a satisfying 4 on the exam, earning three college credits. The class was as rigorous as any I later took in college.

By contrast, I was an indifferent AP European history student, putting in no effort and receiving poor grades. But by cramming a few hours with a prep book the night before, I was able to receive a 4 on the exam. My non-effort earned six college credits and spared me from taking an actual college-level history course.

Don’t get me wrong. I think schools should offer rigorous classes, including AP classes. But in awarding credit, colleges should consider not just test scores but also course content and performance. Competence in math and science is easier to judge by raw test scores than in subjects such as history. That’s reality.

While Mr. Mathews has seen the good that AP classes can do, he should look at the whole of AP with a more critical eye.

Jim Cordes, Washington