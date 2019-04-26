Christine Emba’s April 22 op-ed, “Georgetown backs reparations. What about the nation?,” reflected poorly on Southern universities. I grew up in the District and am a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. There is no discussion of reparations for the descendants of the slaves who built UNC, one of the more liberal universities in the South. Many of the original structures at UNC were built by enslaved people. Enslaved people also made repairs and attended to both students and faculty. A common view at my university seems to be that slavery happened long ago and the blame does not lie on current students.

As Ms. Emba suggested, all students attending a university benefit from its history. Yet, UNC has taken none of the steps that Georgetown University has taken to address this issue, such as preferred admission for the descendants of the enslaved people involved in its building. This is not surprising, considering the university is still deciding whether to return to campus a Confederate monument brought down by protesters last August. This reflects the drastically different standard Southern universities are held to in terms of correcting their past wrongs.

Robert Lesher, Washington