London schoolchildren hurried from their classrooms to the nearest railroad station in London on June 19, 1939, in an experimental evacuation designed to speed their removal from crowded London districts in the event of an air raid. (AP)

Regarding the June 26 Retropolis article, “During World War II, English kids were separated from parents. It took a toll later.” [Health & Science]:

I was evacuated at age 9 from central London to Leicester, England. Like many of my school friends, I had spent the Blitz in London. My family’s house had been destroyed while we were in it, and my father’s shop was destroyed a month later. We understood what war was about; it was awful and affected every aspect of life.

A large evacuation of children from central London was undertaken in 1944 when the V-1 attacks started. I was away from home for 10 months. The description of how the children were selected by their foster parents was accurately described in the article, but the statement “If you had a bed, you took a child” was untrue. We were all selected by volunteers. And the government supplied camp beds for the children.

I can confirm that all my friends and I were well treated. I stayed friendly with many throughout high school and beyond. None of us had any problems when we returned to the security of our own homes. At 83, I am still in contact with another who was with me in Leicester. We kept contact with the families who took us in, and we still reminisce about our time there. I will not claim it was the greatest experience, but none of my group suffered then or since from the traumas described in the article.

Stanley Orman, Rockville